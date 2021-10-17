Viral Video: Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Orders Investigation Into Police Assault On Passenger Along Express Road In Kogi

The development comes after a video showing the assault had now gone viral.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an immediate investigation into the alleged assault by a police officer against a young man in Kogi State. 

This was made known in a statement issued on Saturday by the Force's spokesman, Frank Mba.

The IGP reportedly directed the Commissioner of Police, Idris Dauda to launch an investigation to ensure justice is served. 

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command to immediately carry out discrete investigations into the incident depicted in the attached trending video from a location believed to be in Kogi State. 

”The IGP calls for calm, noting that at the end of the investigations, justice will be done to the victim of the incident and police personnel found guilty, brought to book.”

The development comes after a video showing the assault had now gone viral. 

The video shows the moment an armed police officer slapped a passenger travelling in a commercial bus.

In the video, a man explains that a team of police officers stopped a commercial bus to carry out a search. 

During their search, they found a laptop with a man who said he was a student and used the laptop for his assignments. The man claimed the officers did not believe the student and demanded a bribe of N25, 000.

In his account, one of the officers removed his uniform and took the student to a point-of-sale operator where they made the student withdraw N25, 000 and handed it over to them as they did not want it transferred to any of their accounts to avoid detection. 

He further claimed that when one of the passengers frowned on the intimidation, extortion, and threat by one of the officers to shoot, the officer got angry and slapped the man. 

The officer further threatened that if he cocked his gun, nothing would happen.

The man claimed the police officer threatened that blood would flow if they did not caution themselves.

He said, “Look at what Nigerian police is doing to the citizens of this country, they forced a fellow passenger to get into their car to the ATM to withdraw money. All the drivers parked and condemned it. He has come now and started slapping. He slapped a passenger because the man asked him why will they follow a passenger to the POS. 

“Look at his face, he said he will kill, he said blood will flow if they don't take time. We are here in Kogi State.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights VIRAL VIDEO: Nigeria Police Arrest Officers Who Extorted, Assaulted Passengers Along Expressway In Kogi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Fatai Owoseni Redeployed As Lagos Commissioner Of Police
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Two Boko Haram Commanders Surrender To Police In Borno
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Police Police Arrest 2 Officers Selling Guns To Robbers, Kidnappers
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Former President Jonathan's Nephew Over Shooting At Festival
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Group Demands Prosecution Of Police Officers Who Brutalized Students Of Federal College Of Agriculture, Ibadan
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics You Used To Love Our Reports As Opposion Party Member, Now You Condemn Us—Group Tackles Kwara Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights VIRAL VIDEO: Nigeria Police Arrest Officers Who Extorted, Assaulted Passengers Along Expressway In Kogi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity 'Please Pray For Us'—One Of 17 American Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Pleads In WhatsApp Message
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Music Star, Falz Mobilises Youths For October 20 #EndSARS Memorial Protest At Felabration Festival
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Government Plans To Kill More Igbos With Deployment Of Over 33,000 Police Personnel For Anambra Election—IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Denies Paying N20Million To Bandits In Exchange For Anti-aircraft Weapons To Protect Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Shame Of A Nation: How Nigerian Military Paid Bandits N20Million To Protect Buhari — Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists Killed As Military, Insurgents Clash In Maiduguri
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Two Students Of University Close To Nigeria's Capital City, Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: How Buhari's Regime, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Mobilised Armed Thugs To Attack Unarmed Protesters — Sowore
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Unity Negotiable Just As Marriage Is Negotiable— Buhari’s Appointed Envoy To Chad, Kingibe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED Crisis Hits All Progressives Congress As Chairman Buni Backs Ex-Governor Ambode's Faction In Lagos To Weaken Tinubu’s Influence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad