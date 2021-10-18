12 US Super Tucano Jets Deployed To North-East To Fight Boko Haram – Nigerian Government

The minister was quoted as saying, “All the 12 Super Tucano fighter jets have been received.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 18, 2021

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the Nigerian government has taken delivery of the final batch of the 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets expected from the United States.

He made this known on Monday when he featured on a phone-in programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The minister was quoted as saying, “All the 12 Super Tucano fighter jets have been received. As of this morning, all the 12 were here and they have been deployed to the North-East. We can see that the Tucano jets are actually game-changers.

“Most of the successes we have recorded in recent times is because of the acquisition of new platforms, not limited to the Super Tucano,”

Mohammed said with the improved security situation in the North-East and North-Central Zones the nation would experience improved food security.

“If you observe what is happening recently, you can see heightened activities in the agricultural area. This is because of the superior firepower of the military which is now making it possible for people to go to their farms, especially in the North East.

“They have been able to put the criminals at bay,” he said.

The minister gave an assurance that the success of the military against terrorists and bandits would be sustained.

He, therefore, solicited the cooperation and support of Nigerians for the sustenance of the military action.

 

