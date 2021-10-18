BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station In Ebonyi, Free Inmates, Burn Operational Vehicles

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen "stormed the station around 2 am, releasing all the suspects in custody in the police facility".

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 18, 2021

Attacks on police stations in the South-East region of Nigeria continued on Monday as unknown gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

 

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen "stormed the station around 2 am, releasing all the suspects in custody in the police facility".

SaharaReporters Media

Some operational vehicles were also set ablaze by the hoodlums while some officers escaped with bullet wounds.

 

Other circumstances surrounding the attack, including the identities of the attackers could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

 

Loveth Odah, Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, saying the police commissioner was on his way to the scene to ascertain the level of damage.

 

The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks on police stations and security personnel in the South-East region of the country.

 

The governors in the region recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to "battle rising insecurity".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity UPDATE: Sokoto Community Deserted As Bandits Open Fire On Villagers At Busy Market, Kill 49
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Pro-Biafra Group Vows To Close Nigeria/Cameroon Borders For Days Ahead Of Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Scores Of Villagers Feared Killed As Suspected Bandits Attack Market In Sokoto
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Inspector Shoot Colleague Dead In Their Station In Kano
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Military Nigerian Army Officer Allegedly Shoots Police Inspector Dead In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Police Nigeria Police Shoot At Students Protesting Against Gang-rape Of 18-Year-Old Colleague By Cops
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Streets Deserted As Imo Residents Observe Sit-at-home Despite Suspension Of Exercise By IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist Covering National Assembly, Tordue Salem Declared Missing
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Stole Over N100million From Me—Kwara Governor, AbdulRazaq
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Sokoto Community Deserted As Bandits Open Fire On Villagers At Busy Market, Kill 49
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Why Nigerians Can’t Trust An Igbo Person As President—Media Businessman, Dokpesi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Court Orders Nigeria Immigration Service To Immediately Release Seized Passport Of Ex-Rivers Governor, Odili
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Group Expresses Concern Over Gombe’s Debt Profile, Accuses Governor Yahaya Of Mortgaging State’s Future
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies From COVID-19 Complications
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Plot To Impeach Oyo Deputy Governor Advances, Governor Makinde To Discuss Move With Oyo Lawmakers In Ghana
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Politics IPOB Insists On Sit-at-home In South-East On Thursday When Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Resumes
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
CRIME Grieving Nigerian Mum Seeks Justice For 13-year-old Daughter Drugged, Raped, Killed By Uncle, Cousin Three Years Ago
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Pro-Biafra Group Vows To Close Nigeria/Cameroon Borders For Days Ahead Of Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad