Free My Husband Now After 7 Months Of Illegal Detention—Delta Woman Petitions Nigerian Military Police

A middle-aged woman, Evelyn Silver, has demanded the immediate release of her husband, Endurance, who was arrested and has been detained for about seven months by operatives of the military police attached to the Sector 1, Joint Task Force, Effurun, Delta State.



SaharaReporters gathered that Endurance, a commercial transporter was arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers on March 20, 2021 along the East/West Expressway by Otovwodo in Ughelli.

Delta State Map

The arrest was allegedly based on a trumped-up charge of vandalising an oil well in company with one Mr. Isaiah Akrah.



It was further gathered that, upon Endurance's arrest, he along with his Volkswagen Golf 3 car with Registration Number: SKL 998 AA, was handed over to men of the military police attached to the Sector 1, Joint Task Force, Effurun, Delta State where he has been held in custody.

It was learnt that he has been detained since March 20, 2021 till date and under deplorable conditions.





Meanwhile, in a petition by a Warri-based human rights lawyer, Oghenejabor Ikimi, signed on behalf of the suspect's wife, to the sector commander, Sector 1, Joint Task Force (JTF), Effurun Barracks, Delta State has demanded the release of Endurance.

The petition titled, "Re: Case Of Unlawful Detention Of Mr. Endurance Silver In Your Facility Since The 20th Day Of March 2021 Till Date Without His Formal Release Or Transfer To The Police Authorities For Investigation," and obtained by SaharaReporters, is demanding the immediate release of Endurance or in the alternative, his transfer to the police authorities for a thorough investigation.



The petition reads, "We have been briefed and our professional services retained by Mrs. Evelyn Silver, hereinafter referred to as our client and it is on her very succinct, firm and unequivocal instructions that we write you on the above subject.





"It is also our brief that on the 21st day of March 2021, the said Mr. Isaiah Akrah who was also arrested by men of the military police attached to the sector 1 and was subsequently released a month thereafter on terms while our client's husband continued to languish in your above facility till date without his being released or his formal handover to the police authorities effected six months after his arrest and detention despite the numerous pleas of our client, hence this petition to your office.



"It is in the light of the foregoing that we have the instructions of our client to humbly demand and we hereby demand that you order the immediate release of our client's husband, Mr. Endurance Silver or in the alternative effect his transfer to the police authorities for a thorough investigation as we have the further instruction of our client to seek lawful redress at the High Court of Delta State, Effurun against the Nigerian Army for the enforcement of the fundamental rights of our client's husband, Mr. Endurance Silver and claim damages at large against the Nigerian Army, period. We trust you would abide by our above explanations as justice delayed is justice denied."



It was however learnt that the suspect's wife had dragged the military police attached to the Sector 1, Joint Task Force, Effurun, Delta State to court.