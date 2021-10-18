Lagos Panel Ends Sitting Two Days To #EndSARS Memorial Protest

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2021

The Lagos State judicial panel probing cases of human rights abuses by officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other related matters in the state has ended its sitting.

The panel, which ought to have ended its sitting on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, had its final sitting on Monday due to the public holiday scheduled for tomorrow.

It was earlier reported that the panel awarded N148.2million as compensation to 23 more petitioners as it wound down proceedings after sitting for a year since the inauguration on October 19, 2020.

N262million had previously been awarded to 47 petitioners before now which made it a total N410million.

During the Lekki shooting, Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd) said though evidence had been concluded on the matter, the panel was yet to write out its final decision. She assured the petitioners that the panel would ensure justice in the matter.

