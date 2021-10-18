Pandora Papers: Prosecute All Indicted Nigerian Leaders, Group Tells Anti-graft Agency, ICPC

A civil society organisation, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to probe all Nigerians mentioned in the revealed Pandora Papers.

The Pandora Papers had exposed shady financial deals of prominent figures around the world and some Nigerians in the political and economic circles were not exempted.

According to CACOL, the named figures should be prosecuted by the ICPC.

Among those exposed by the Pandora Papers are; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, former Minister, Senator Stella Oduah among others.

The call was made on Monday in a letter signed by CACOL chairman, Debo Adeniran, and addressed to the ICPC.

Adeniran said, “With the highest regard to you and your office, CACOL hereby petitioned your office to investigate and possibly prosecute those mentioned in the recent Pandora Papers revelation. See Also Corruption Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Ex-Nigerian Governor, Peter Obi Repeatedly Broke The Law Amid Many Secret Businesses

"The Pandora Papers is one of the biggest ever corruption leaks led by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists ICIJ and over 600 journalists from 117 countries, including Journalists from Nigeria's Premium Times Center for Investigative Journalists (PTCIJ).

"Following the pattern of two previous leaks (i.e., the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, which were released in 2016 and 2017, respectively), the Pandora Papers exposes systems and jurisdictions that enable and abet crime, corruption, and wrongdoing by politicians, billionaires, influential individuals, and their enablers globally.

"Since its release on October 3, 2021, Nigerians have read in awe details of financial transactions and practices of politicians and influential individuals that exploit and, in some cases, violate and undermine extant financial guidelines and policies and threaten our corporate existence and collective wellbeing. See Also Scandal Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven

"To this end, we hereby call for urgent investigation of some of the politicians, former and serving public officials, including Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, former PDP Vice-presidential candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, APC chieftain, Senator Stella Oduah, among others.

"Sir, you will recall that the earlier leaks i.e. Panama Papers and the Paradise papers led to significant protests across the globe and the fall of governments, dismissal of officials, criminal investigations, and asset confiscations.

"Unfortunately, both have had minimal impact in Nigeria as many of those indicted in the two papers are still moving around as they were not brought to account especially the likes of Dr. Bukola Saraki, Former Senate President and others despite our unrelenting demand that they should be investigated.

"CACOL, as you are aware, is an aggregate of human rights, community based and civil society organizations and individuals with an anti-corruption and openness in governance agenda across Nigeria. It is a non-political, non-religious, non-sectarian, non-profit organization. See Also Scandal Pandora Papers: How Kebbi Governor, Bagudu Amassed Dirty Billions For Late Dictator, Sani Abacha

"Sir, we are encouraged to submit this petition to you based on our resolve to always expose any corrupt act(s) being perpetrated by anyone either in public or private sphere.

"Moreover, this petition is directed at your good offices, knowing that statutorily, it is the primary responsibility of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate and prosecute this kind of cases and we have no doubt that you will do due diligence in carrying out this assignment for public good.”