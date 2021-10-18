Scores Of Villagers Feared Killed As Suspected Bandits Attack Market In Sokoto

Suspected armed bandits have attacked villagers in the Goronyo market, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to a report by NewsWire, the assailants attacked the market in large numbers on Sunday night, shooting sporadically and killing several persons.

Meanwhile, the number of casualties could not be ascertained at the time of publishing this report.

In the past two weeks, bandits have launched attacks on a village market in Sokoto.

Earlier this month, at least 19 traders were killed by bandits who raided a weekly market at Unguwan Lalle in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

The attack also left several others injured, the majority of whom were taken to the General Hospital, Sabon Birni, for treatment.

Unguwan Lalle, a community located along Goronyo-Sabon Birni Road, has suffered a series of bandit attacks in recent months.

Five soldiers who were on a rescue mission in the area were ambushed and killed by bandits a few months ago. A resident had said the attack happened during market hours.

For several weeks, troops have been conducting air and ground operations on bandit camps in neighbouring Zamfara State where authorities have shut down telecoms services to disrupt communication between the gangs.

Bandits fleeing the military operation in Zamfara have set up camps in the Sabon Birni district from where they raid villages.

The influx of bandits from neighbouring Zamfara State prompted authorities in Sokoto to suspend weekly markets and shut down mobile phone services in border areas, including Sabon Birni.

Last week, some youths of Goronyo town in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State flooded the streets to protest against the abysmal level of insecurity in the area.

A source said the youths were demonstrating against the insecurity in the area, which had forced many residents to flee the town.

He said, “Protest is going on at Goronyo town in Sokoto state. The youths took to the streets protesting rampant insecurity that is forcing people to flee the town. The protest is currently ongoing.”

Photos obtained by SaharaReporters show roadblocks and burning tyres as the youths expressed their displeasure with killings and kidnappings going on unchecked in their area.

Sokoto is one of the states ravaged by insecurity in the North, a situation that has worsened under President Muhammadu Buhari-led government. Just recently, the state government ordered the shutdown of telecommunications services in some parts of the state to curb the prevailing banditry in the state.

The ban on mobile phone services is effective in Dange Shuni, Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Raba, Tureta, Goronyo, Tangaza and Isa local government areas amongst others.

Meanwhile, some bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state recently resorted to writing letters to reach out to families of their victims to demand ransoms.

A source, who was privy to the bandits’ new antics in Sokoto, said a letter was written to a traditional ruler in Burkusuma, demanding a ransom to secure the release of 20 persons kidnapped from two communities in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area.