Update: List Of Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari's Loyalists Declared Winners Of APC Party Congress In Adamawa

Various contestants endorsed by Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari have all won in the just concluded state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa.

A unity list said to have been endorsed by Aisha Buhari saw all the names listed, winning various State Working Committee (SWC) offices contested.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Others said to have also endorsed the list are former Governor Murtala Nyako, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

By the end of the congress, which took over 30 hours, all loyalists of the First Lady had won the offices they contested for.

However, the outcome has been fiercely rejected by a group backed by former SGF, Babachir Lawal and sex toy-loving senator, Elisha Abbo.

Spokesperson for the group, Barr. Shagna Pwamaddi, told journalists that "the purported state congress was a sham".

"The exercise was marred by irregularities, including over-voting.

"We would not hesitate to explore the internal mechanism for resolving disputes, failure of which we'll challenge the outcome in a law Court," he said.

The list seen by SaharaReporters has Ibrahim Bilal returned as State Chairman.

The list of other exco members is as follows:

1. State Chairman - Ibrahim Bilal

2. State Deputy Chairman - Samaila Tadawus

3. State Secretary - Dr. Raymond Dauda Chidma

4. State Asst. Secretary - Mohammed Raji Suleiman

5. State Zonal Vice Chairman I - Isa Bagalchi

6. State Zonal Vice Chairman II - Wilfred Huam

7. State Zonal Vice Chairman III - Ahmed Bako

8. State Legal Adviser - Idris Shuaibu

9. State Asst. Legal Adviser - Muawiya Mohammed

10. State Treasurer - Yahaya Hamajulde

11. State Asst. Treasurer - Gambo Bakari Shelleng

12. State Financial Secretary - Ibrahim Abdullahi Wali

13. State Asst. Financial Secretary - Medan Kaigama

14. State Organising Secretary - Mustapha Atiku Ribadu

15. State Asst. Organising Secretary - Stephen Helma Semete

16. State Publicity Secretary - Mohammed Abdullahi

17. State Asst. Publicity Secretary - Adamu A. S. Magaji

18. State Welfare Secretary - Audi Monday

19. State Asst. Welfare Secretary - Shehu Ahmed Iya

20. State Auditor - Obed Shadrach

21. State Asst. Auditor - Mark Dauda

22. State Women Leader - Hauwa Hammajalo

23. State Asst. Women Leader - Salamatu Hassan

24. State Youths Leader -Abubakar Abubakar

25. State Asst. Youths Leader - Idris Abubakar

26. State Special Physically Challenged Leader - Ibrahim Alhassan

27. State Senatorial Youths Leader I - Stephen Gerison

28. State Senatorial Youths Leader II - Idris Buba Malabu

29. State Senatorial Youths Leader III - Usman Hamalai

30. State Senatorial Women Leader I - Rose John

31. State Senatorial Women Leader II - Melody Musa

32. State Senatorial Women Leader III - Aisha Adamu Namtari

33. State Ex-Officio I - Jamilu Abubakar

34. Ex-Officio II - Saidu Maitalata Naira

35. Ex-Officio III - Bello Baballo

36. Ex-Officio IV - Gloria Makson