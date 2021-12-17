Bandits Continue Attacks On Kaduna Communities, Kill Nine, Injure Others

The Kaduna State Government has stated that at least nine people were reported killed and two others injured in separate attacks in Chikun, Zaria, and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

File Photo: Gunmen

He, however, did not state the exact dates each of the recent attacks occurred.

According to Aruwan, three people were killed when bandits barricaded the Buruku-Udawa section of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in Chikun LGA.

"The victims were identified as Umma Ibro Kontagora, Abdullahi Noma Kontagora and one male adult yet to be identified," he stated.

"One person, identified as Jamilu Kafinta Udawa, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

"In the Yola-Kadi general area also of Chikun LGA, bandits killed one Danjuma Maiungwa and left another resident injured. Furthermore, bandits killed two people in Sako village, Zangon Kataf LGA. The victims were identified as Samson Maza and David Garba.

“Also in Zangon Kataf LGA, two corpses were discovered by a patrol team in the Kurfi-Magamiya general area. The corpses were identified as the remains of Nehemiah Abba and Samuel Gwazah.

Aruwan also confirmed the death of one Alhaji Habibu who was shot dead by bandits in Saye village, Zaria Local Government Area.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at these reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attacks, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The governor conveyed his deepest sympathies to the victims' families and called on security forces to intensify operations against criminal elements across the state." the statement concluded.