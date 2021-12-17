US Court Sentences 24-year-old Nigerian To Prison For Trafficking Firearms

A Federal court in Boston, the United States File photo used to illustrate story. on Thursday, sentenced a Nigerian, Chiweze Ihunwo, to prison in connection with trafficking firearms from North Carolina to Massachusetts.

The 24-year-old was sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Leo Sorokin to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

As stated in a release by the Justice Department, Ihunwo had on August 17, 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

Reportedly, between 2019 and 2020, Ihunwo travelled from Massachusetts to North Carolina for the purpose of acquiring firearms to be resold for profit.

After acquiring these firearms, he was said to have travelled back to Massachusetts and sold them to various individuals.

The Nigerian had also advertised the firearms for sale via social media. In addition, he made arrangements to sell firearms to a person who was arrested in connection with a June 23, 2020 shooting incident on I-95 in Providence.

During a search of a residence in Providence where Ihunwo had been staying, an AK-style pistol and various rounds of ammunition were recovered.