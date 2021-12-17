Work With Other Top Citizens To Rescue Nigeria – Group Tells Ex-President, Obasanjo

A civil society organisation, Save Nigeria Movement, has called on former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, not to incite Nigerians against the government but instead work with other prominent citizens to fix the country.

At a news briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Convener of the group, Solomon Semaka, said an elder statesman like Obasanjo must avoid pushing Nigerians to act outside the law.

Olusegun Obasanjo

While knocking the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on its handling of rising insecurity across the country, Obasanjo on Tuesday had at a security conference said expecting Buhari to do more was like whipping a dead horse.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s position on Thursday, the Save Nigeria Movement opined that the Nigerian government needed the support of citizens to achieve the desired results on security and other aspects.

Semaka said, “The Save Nigeria Movement is deeply concerned that Obasanjo would choose to inflame passions and raise tensions at this critical point in time.

“Former President Obasanjo is urged to reconsider his personal agenda as it can only jeopardise national security. The Save Nigeria Movement is inclined to caution the former President to have a rethink, if his personal intentions will not promote peace and unity in the country.

“As citizens and true patriots, we expect nothing but selfless service to the nation and moral support from people like former President Obasanjo and not the other way round.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has admitted to challenges and taken steps to secure the nation; all the government needs now is wise counsel and moral support as opposed to acts that could jeorpardise existing efforts to promote peace and security in the country.”

In recent weeks, killings and kidnappings of citizens reached alarming levels in many parts of the country with security agencies unable to find answers to the situation.

Promises by the government to tackle the menace have fallen flat as armed gangs run riot in communities across Nigeria.