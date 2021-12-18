Islamic Group, MURIC, Exonerates Buhari, Blames Ex-President Jonathan For Current Killings, Kidnappings In Northern Nigeria

Islamic organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern, has blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for the current killings, kidnappings and destruction going on in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Jonathan served as President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

He lost the 2015 presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari.

Some protesters had recently took to the streets to demonstrate against incessant killings, abductions and other crimes in the Northern part of the country.

Reacting in a statement signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC insisted that the current security situation was not the fault of the current administration but that of past leaders.

The Islamic group identified Jonathan’s administration as the real culprit of insecurity in the region and berated politicians, who stole money meant for the purchase of arms for the armed forces.

The statement read, “Today was born from the wombs of yesterday. Little or no effort was made to nip the problem in the bud. The remote causes are the bastardisation of the almajiri system and the proliferation of drug addiction.

“In particular, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan displayed high level aparthy to the problem of Boko Haram insurgency. A glaring example was his self-imposed state of stupor in the first three weeks after the Chibok girls were abducted. Jonathan was in power at that time but his attitude to the Boko Haram insurgency was lukewarm.

“Things were so bad that Nigerian soldiers used to turn their heels at the approach of the insurgents. Had he acted swiftly, the insurgents would have been apprehended but he dilly-dallied and refused to give the order to pursue the abductors until it was too late.

“The way and manner the $2.1billion arms money was shared among party loyalists under the watch of the former president left much to be desired. Had that money been utilized for what it was intended, insecurity in the North would have been brought under control at an early stage.”

MURIC also blamed the Bukola Saraki-led 8th National Assembly for virtually holding the hands of President Buhari and ensuring that there was motion without movement in the first term of his government.

According to MURIC, the Saraki-led assembly had one aim, which was only to frustrate the Buhari administration and ensure that it failed in all efforts.

The Islamic rights group said the region must know, who was responsible for the current insecurity so they can apportion blames appropriately.