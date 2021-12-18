NorthIsBleeding: Police Release Five Arrested Protesters After Subjecting Them To Torture, Inhuman Treatment

The Nigeria Police have released five protesters arrested for participating in the #NorthIsBleeding protest to demand improved security in the Northern part of the county.

The protesters on Wednesday took to the streets of Abuja to call on the Nigerian Government to address the senseless killings going on in the country.

They were arrested at Area 1 Roundabout after policemen accompanied by thugs attacked and brutalised them.

They were thereafter taken to the FCT Police Command located in Garki and later transferred to another facility of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad known as Abattoir located in Guzape where they were tortured and injured without access to medical treatment or a lawyer.

The activists were released on Friday evening to their lawyer, Peter Asimegbe, after they produced a Level 16 civil servant and a businessman as sureties for their bail.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had earlier in a statement condemned the arrest of the protesters.

