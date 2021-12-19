BREAKING: Lawless Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, Invites Another Activist Over Planned Protest Against Insecurity In Kaduna

The Department of State Services has invited Comrade Sani Saeed Altukry, one of the leaders of #ZariaPeaceWalKAgainstInsecurity protest in Zaria, Kaduna State, for questioning.

The protest was organised to draw the attention of government over escalating insecurity in Zaria following the frequent killings of residents by bandits.

Altukry confirmed the invitation to SaharaReporters, saying he was asked to report at the the DSS office in Zaria on Monday, December 20, 2021, after which he will be conveyed to the state headquarters in Kaduna.

The activist said, “I will like to formally notify you that I've been invited by the Director of the DSS concerning our intention to organise #ZariaPeaceWalKAgainstInsecurity scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 21st December, 2021.

“They asked me to make myself available at their office in Zaria on Monday, 20th December, 2021, after which they will convey us to the state headquarters in Kaduna."

Altukry is not the first among Northern activists to receive such an invitation from the nation’s secret police in the last two weeks.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Co-convener of #SaveTheNorth and #NoMoreBloodshed protest, Zainab Naseer Ahmed, were interrogated by the DSS.

One of the organisers of #SaveTheNorth protest in Abuja last week, Zainab Ahmed popularly known as Bint Hijazi, told SaharaReporters on Saturday that another member of the movement, Ibrahim Birniwa, had also been invited by the secret police in Kano.

Another activist, Musa Bayi Muhammed, was asked to report at the DSS office in Bauchi State on December 13 for interrogation.

However, the movement has vowed not to be intimidated by government and its security agencies.

The movement also insisted that instead of backing out, it would rather mobilise more Nigerian youth from all parts of the country to join the mass action against President Muhammadu Buhari.



It put the blame on President Buhari because of his failure to address the security challenges in the country.