Couple Sells Four-week-old Baby For N50,000 In Ogun

by saharareporters, new york Dec 19, 2021

A couple, Eze Onyebuchi and Oluchi Eze, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for selling their one month old baby for N50, 000 to an alleged human rights activist, Mrs Ruth Obajimi.

Spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said the couple, who reside at Ilara area of Ode Remo, Remo North Local Government Area, were arrested on December 16 following information received by policemen that the husband and wife willingly sold their one month old baby to Obajimi.

Consequently, the DPO of Ode Remo, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, was said to have detailed his detectives to the area and arrested the suspects.

On interrogation, Oyeyemi revealed that the suspects confessed that “one Mrs Ruth Obajimi directed the yet-to-be-identified buyer to them” on December 14.

The statement read, “On interrogation, the suspects explained to the police that it was one Mrs Ruth Obajimi, who directed the yet to be identified buyer to them. 

“They stated further that the woman came to them on December 14, 2021 and told them that she is from human rights office and that she will help them to foster their child. The woman then gave them N50,000 and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing.

“Effort is on top gear to apprehend the said woman with the view to recovering the baby.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation. He equally directed a massive manhunt for the buyer who has since took to flight.”

