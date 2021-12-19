Don't Return To Your Old Ways, Presidential Amnesty Administrator, Dikio, Urges Repentant Cult Members

Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dikio (retd), has urged repentant cult members in the Niger Delta region to resist the temptation of returning to their old ways.

Dikio made the call in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the weekend during the graduation of 12 repentant cultists from the Youth Rescue International Development Organisation.

YRIDO is coordinated by Nature Dumale, an ex-agitator and Chairman of PAP's Strategic Communications Committee.

Dikio, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Projects, Godwin Ekpo, said PAP would work with YRIDO to ensure total integration of the repentant cultists.

He said, "I want to thank God for your lives and for Pastor Nature Dumale, who himself is a story of inspiration. I’m hoping that you’ll carry your story to the nooks and crannies of the Niger Delta region and influence several others who would have ordinarily been lost but for the love of Christ.

"We in the amnesty programme are very excited about partnering with Pastor Nature to advance what he has started and hopefully cause it to touch a wider part of our country and beyond."

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Usman Ali Wada, who spoke through the Assistant State Commander (Administration and Logistics), Uduak Godwin, said cultism and drug addiction were twin societal ills that must be avoided especially by youths.

The NDLEA commander pledged the support and partnership of the agency with YRIDO in the fight against drug abuse.

On his part, Dumale said he was motivated by God after he renounced cultism, militancy and other violent crimes to change others still involved in criminality using his experience as a source of inspiration.

Some of the repentant cult members in their testimonies said they had no regrets leaving cultism, adding that since they chose a new path they were at peace with themselves.

They vowed never to go back to their old ways.