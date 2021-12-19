Gunmen Abduct DSS Officer, Kill Vigilante Member In Abuja

The hoodlums also killed a vigilante member during the incident which occurred overnight.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 19, 2021

Gunmen have abducted a Department of State Services operative during an attack on residents in Abaji, Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Saturday.

The hoodlums also killed a vigilante member during the incident which occurred overnight, PUNCH reports.

Killed vigilante member

The armed men were said to have invaded the community in their numbers and attacked a DSS outpost in the area.

During the exchange of gunshots with the DSS operatives, the gunmen successfully kidnapped an operative.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said she did not have information on the incident and referred inquiries to the DSS.

But spokesperson for the secret police, Peter Afunanya, had yet to respond to inquiries as of the time of filing this report.

