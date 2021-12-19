UPDATE: Death Toll In Fresh Bandits’ Attack On Kaduna Communities Rises To 38

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2021

The Kaduna State Government has said that the death toll in the bandits’ attack on some communities in Giwa Local Government Area of the state had risen to 38.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Aruwan had earlier said 20 residents were killed when the gunmen invaded Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya communities.

He added that houses, trucks and cars were also burnt along with agricultural produce at various farms.

“Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked,” Aruwan said.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.”

SaharaReporters, New York

