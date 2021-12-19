Video Reveals How Murdered Imo Monarch, Colleague Were Tortured, Brutalised By Gunmen Who Said Nnamdi Kanu Gave Order

A video trending online has revealed how two traditional rulers in Imo State were physically assaulted by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The gunmen had last Sunday abducted Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube, both in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

Their palaces and vehicles were also razed by their abductors.

While Ndukwe, who is Chairman of Okigwe LGA Traditional Rulers, was released on Monday, Ogbu was unlucky as his body was found in a ditch around the community on Wednesday.

He was buried on Thursday in the community.

In the trending video, the two monarchs were seen being beaten by their abductors who rained insults on them.

WATCH: Unknown Gunmen Threatening To Kill Monarch, Others Kidnapped In Imo State, Use Their Blood For Fortification Ritual In âBiafra Landâ



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/hO8fJfdDz6 pic.twitter.com/hWzb8fzym9 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 19, 2021

“You are occultic persons. You deserve to die. You have committed enough abomination that warrants the spilling of your blood. Nnamdi Kanu asked us to kill you, you police and wipe away your generation hence you don't want Biafra to be actualised in your time,” one of the gunmen was heard saying in the video.

Imo State has been experiencing series of attacks lately especially on security formations.

On April 5, armed men invaded the headquarters of the Imo State Police Command and the Nigerian Correctional Service in Owerri, burnt the facilities and freed over 1,800 inmates.

Unfortunately, one person suspected to be a fleeing prison inmate was hit by a stray bullet.

Few days after that incident, the country home of Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state, was invaded by gunmen.

During the attack, they burnt part of the building and razed some vehicles in the compound, killing at least a security official.