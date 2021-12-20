Bandits Gun Down Traditional Ruler In Kaduna Community During Midnight Invasion

It was learnt that the traditional ruler was killed when bandits invaded the community on Sunday.

Dec 20, 2021

The Magajin Garin Idasu in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Malam Magaji Ibrahim, was on Monday reportedly shot dead.
Illustration
According to Daily Trust, one of the youth leaders in Rahiya village, Ridwan Abdulhadi, said over 70 percent of the people in the village, had fled to safer communities in part of Zaria and Giwa towns.
The victim was shot when he came out of his residence, calling for help after the bandits invaded the community, a resident, Sharehu Idasu said.
“He was shot by the bandits after they invaded Idasu community on Sunday night and stole motorcycles. The deceased came out to call for help but was shot."
According to the report, the deceased, who was one of the elderly persons in the community, had been buried according to Islamic rites.
He said there were four other persons that sustained injuries, saying such people and the orphans left behind need urgent assistance from the government.
Attacks were reportedly carried out on Saturday by bandits on three communities in the Giwa Local Government Area of the state, leaving 38 persons dead.
The state government on Sunday released the names of 29 out of the 38 victims of the attacks.
The communities invaded by the bandits were Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya.
Many houses, vehicles and other valuables were destroyed during the attacks.
"Over 70 percent of our people flee to Giwa town and Zaria to stay with other family members because what happened on that day was terrible because 23 people were killed at Rahiya alone, 21 of them were married men. Only two persons were single,” a source said.

 

saharareporters, new york

