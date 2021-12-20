Boko Haram Fighters Kill 25 In Borno Hours After Buhari Boasted 'Insurgents Weakened, Preying On Soft Targets'

Some houses including that of the Deputy Speaker and shops were also destroyed by the gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2021

At least 25 people were killed after the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād attacked Kilangar village, Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday, multiple security sources have told SaharaReporters.

The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira is from the Kilangar community.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists who came in no fewer than 10 gun trucks burnt down the residence of the District Head of the town, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Kilangar.

Some houses including that of the Deputy Speaker and shops were also destroyed by the gunmen.

The latest attack comes a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari claimed the Boko Haram terrorist group had been weakened by his government.

Speaking at the third edition of the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit on Saturday, Buhari added that the insurgents are only “preying on soft targets”.

ISWAP, which split from the mainstream Boko Haram in 2016, has become a dominant group, focusing on military targets and high-profile attacks, including against aid workers.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, the group has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush on their path.

Scores of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Tried To Convert Me, Says Winners Pastor Held Hostage For 7 Months
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram UN Urges Buhari To Prevent Further Attacks By Boko Haram, ISWAP In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram No Progress In Fight Against Boko Haram –European Union
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 11 Persons In Fresh Attacks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Military Does Not Have Manpower, Technology To Defeat Boko Haram —Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Despite Promises To Reduce Wastefulness, Junketing Buhari Takes Three Presidential Jets To Turkey Amid Cash Crunch
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Travel Dubai Suspends Flights From Kenya For 48 Hours
0 Comments
9 Seconds Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Supreme Court Faults Conviction, Sentencing Of Senior Lawyer, Nwobike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Terrorism Nigerian Military Raids Bandit Kingpin, Turji’s Hideout, Kills Scores Of Bandits In Zamfara, Sokoto Forests
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Is This Government Getting Away With Failure? By Dr Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandit Kingpin, Bello Turji, Writes Buhari, Others, Seeks Dialogue, Says Only Sheikh Gumi Understands Bandits
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Schools Closed In Niger State Over Planned Attack By Bandits
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Detained Female Soldier, Sofiat Will Be Punished For Having Amorous Affair With Corps Member—Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad