Boko Haram Fighters Kill 25 In Borno Hours After Buhari Boasted 'Insurgents Weakened, Preying On Soft Targets'

At least 25 people were killed after the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād attacked Kilangar village, Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday, multiple security sources have told SaharaReporters.

The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira is from the Kilangar community.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists who came in no fewer than 10 gun trucks burnt down the residence of the District Head of the town, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Kilangar.

Some houses including that of the Deputy Speaker and shops were also destroyed by the gunmen.

The latest attack comes a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari claimed the Boko Haram terrorist group had been weakened by his government.

Speaking at the third edition of the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit on Saturday, Buhari added that the insurgents are only “preying on soft targets”.

ISWAP, which split from the mainstream Boko Haram in 2016, has become a dominant group, focusing on military targets and high-profile attacks, including against aid workers.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, the group has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush on their path.

Scores of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.