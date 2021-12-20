Dubai Suspends Flights From Kenya For 48 Hours

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has banned all transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements from Kenya for 48 hours.

The suspension took effect on Monday, December 20, 2021 at about 10:30 am.

Kenyans.co.ke reports that the latest development was disclosed in a statement by Fly Emirates.

But flights from Dubai to Nairobi would remain unchanged.

Fly Emirates stated, "Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time."

Emirates asked affected customers not to call immediately but rather hold on to their tickets until flights resume.

"...get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused," it said.

It was, however, not immediately established why the flights were suspended. The Emirates Nairobi office stated that it was receiving an influx of calls and was handling the issues within 48 hours.

"Kindly note that we are receiving too many calls and you may hold up to 48 hours."

The suspension of flights followed Health CS Mutahi Kagwe's confirmation of cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country.

Kagwe encouraged Kenyans to get vaccinated for Covid-19 in a bid to protect themselves.

"Our experts are still debating the issue, observing and sequencing in our labs to see what kind of variant we have. Variants will come and go," he stated.