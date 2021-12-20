EXCLUSIVE: Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari To Visit Borno Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Maiduguri on Thursday, on an official visit to Borno State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Borno is the epicentre of insurgency war in Nigeria.

The state has been at the end of incessant deadly attacks by terrorist groups–Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), therefore, many of its residents have grown frustrated with the Buhari government.

Ahead of his election in 2015, Buhari promised to defeat Boko Haram but six years into his government, that promise has not been fulfilled.

In February 2020, residents of the state booed the President as his convoy drove in and when it was leaving Maiduguri, Borno State, during a condolence visit.

The residents were heard shouting in Hausa “Bama so, ka samu a kunya,” meaning, “We don’t want you, because you have disappointed us.” See Also Politics VIRAL VIDEO: Borno Residents Boo President Buhari During Sympathy Visit

However, sources told SaharaReporters on Monday that the President who returned to Nigeria from Turkey on Sunday will leave Abuja on Thursday for the North-East state.

“Buhari is going to Maiduguri this Thursday,” one of the sources said.

Thursday will be the second time Buhari will visit Borno since the February 2020 incident.

SaharaReporters had reported that a planned visit by the President to Abeokuta, Ogun State was cancelled after he fell sick on his way to Turkey last Thursday.

It was also learnt on Monday that Buhari received treatment in Turkey and is now ready to undertake the trip to Maiduguri, even though the trip to Ogun had to be cancelled.

“After skipping Ogun following a health scare, Buhari is going to Maiduguri after receiving treatment in Turkey,” another source said.

The Ogun State Government had said Buhari would be in the state to inaugurate “some of the legacy projects of Governor Dapo Abiodun.”

“His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR will be visiting Ogun State for the commissioning of some of the legacy projects of our dear Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR.

“The visit is scheduled for 21st of December, 2021.

“Some of the projects include; the Gateway City Gate, GCG; Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta Road; Kobape Housing Estate; King's Court Estate; and Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road. It promises to be a fun-filled and fulfilling official visit,” the statement read.

However, sources told SaharaReporters that the visit to the South-West state was cancelled after the President’s health scare.

“The planned trip to Ogun State has been cancelled. The President is not feeling well, he is still on his way to Turkey. They just left Reggio Calabria in Italy,” a source had said.