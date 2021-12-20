Lecturer Shot As Robbers Invade Top Nigerian Polytechnic In Oyo

A lecturer at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State was, on Monday, shot by armed robbers.

The victim identified as Emmanuel Okedara was shot by the robbers who also carted away valuables worth millions of naira.

The Polytechnic Ibadan main gate

A report by Daily Post said the robbers invaded the North campus of the institution in the early hours of Monday, stormed some flats housing lecturers of the school and shot Okedara.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, confirmed the incident but noted that security measures had been put in place to forestall future occurrences.

“Yes. He is a staff (member) of the institution. He is a teaching assistant, but you know that everybody is under our care. You know at this period, crime is always rampant. But, we have beefed up security in the campus,” he said.