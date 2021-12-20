Nigerian Army Charges Female Soldier In Marriage Proposal Viral Video With 7 Counts Of Misconduct, Denies Her Access To Sanitary Materials, Others

Private Hannah Sofiat Akinlabi, the female soldier detained after video clips of her being proposed to by a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, went viral on social media, has been charged by the Nigerian Army with seven counts of misconduct.

SaharaReporters had reported that the female soldier was ordered to be detained by Captain MM Abdulahi, Kwara State NYSC Camp Commandant at a military detention facility in Ilorin pending further investigations.

A military source said she was detained for not “due for marriage, romancing on uniform publicly, absent on parade, indiscriminate behaviour, doing other things aside from her purpose in NYSC camp, disobedience to the standing order of social media rule and disobedience to ethics and tradition of the Nigerian Army,” making up the charges.

In one of the trending video clips, some corps members are seen discussing at a venue believed to be the parade ground of the orientation camp.

The discussion is still ongoing when a corps member, who is seen holding a ring, goes down on one knee and popped the question to Sofiat with the lady accepting the proposal.

The corps member then puts the ring on the finger of the visibly excited Sofiat amid cheers from others at the scene.

She could also be seen relishing the moment as she kissed the ring at intervals with smiles etched on her face. The lovebirds later shared a warm embrace.

In another clip, the corps member was seen wearing Sofiat’s military cap as she stood directly behind him.

A source on Monday told SaharaReporters that Sofiat has been charged with 7 counts of misconduct and is currently being detained in a male guardroom in Ilorin.

“She has been charged with 7 counts of misconduct. They didn’t allow her access to visitors, lawyers and doctors and sanitary materials. I know her youth corps fiancé was also threatened,” a military source said.