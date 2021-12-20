Nothing Stops Buhari, Governor El-Rufai From Visiting Kaduna Communities Where 38 Were Killed – Arewa Forum Lambasts Leaders Over Nonchalance

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, in a statement in Kaduna on Monday noted that the governors and President Muhammadu Buhari appeared to be only concerned about their lives and that of members of their family.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday, expressed concern over alleged lack of empathy by northern Governors to various communities which have been attacked by bandits and other criminals in the northern region.
“The President and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter,” the ACF added.
It continued that apart from Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State who visited the affected communities to show empathy, other governors including President Buhari had failed to do so.
It stated that, “The ACF would like to put on record its total disapproval, frustration and anger against what appears to be an endless orgy of killings in Northern Nigeria.
“The latest incidence took place in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death. Nothing stops the President and a state governor from visiting such places.
“We sadly note that he has never felt it necessary to do so. In fact following his example, not one governor has done so except Governor Zulum of Borno. Just a few days ago also in Askira Uba in Borno, 10 people were killed and uncountable numbers taken away.
“The people affected by these savage attacks are thus left to think that their lives don’t count.”
Meanwhile, Buhari, his wife, Aisha, and some ministers were in Istanbul attending the Turkey-Africa Partnership and later returned on Sunday when about thirty-eight people were killed in some villages in Kaduna State.

 

