Court Declares Nigerian Actress, Ronke Odusanya's Baby Daddy Wanted

A magistrate court in Lagos State has declared Saheed wanted following his failure to show up in court.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 21, 2021

Two years and some months after welcoming a daughter named Fifehunmi; Nigerian actress, Ronke Odusanya, and her child's father, Olanrewaju Saheed Aromolate, popularly known as Jago, are still enmeshed in a messy paternity scandal.

 

Meanwhile, a magistrate court in Lagos State has declared Saheed wanted following his failure to show up in court.

Some months ago, the social media space was saturated with the sudden break-up of Odusanya and her baby daddy, Saheed. The case has been in court over the custody of their daughter.

 

 

On February 10, 2021, Saheed stood before the court and requested a DNA test of their daughter to determine paternity before carrying on with proceedings.

 

It was also reported that the actress and her lawyer agreed to the request on the condition that Saheed would fund it and that the court would ensure supervision.

 

According to reports, since that day, Saheed disappeared into thin air, thereby, delaying the court process.

The court, therefore, issued a bench warrant on October 13, 2021, which he ignored.

 

On the last court date early December 2021, he was declared wanted by the court.

 

The enrolment of order reads, “Upon this cause, coming up before this, Honourable Court today the 15th day of December 2021.

 

“And pursuant to the Oral Application of the Applicant's Counsel in the open Court made on the 15th December 2021.

 

“It is hereby ordered as follows: That this Honourable Court hereby ordered that the Respondent (Saheed Olarenwaju Aranmolate) whose whereabout (sic) is unknown and making it difficult to execute the order of Court be declared as a wanted person. Where ever he may be.”

 

 

The actress had been discreet about the recent happenings in her relationship and had deleted photos of her baby daddy on her Instagram page.

 

Ronke, who reportedly dated Fuji maestro, Pasuma, had once stated that her child's father was Jago in an Instagram post in 2019.

 

Diverse reactions have continued to trail the recent development, with many offering support for the 47-year-old actress.

