IPOB Denounces Cannibalism, Says Alleged Cannibals Arrested In South-East Not Members Of Pro-Biafra Group

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied that any of its members are cannibals following the recent arrest of alleged cannibals said to members of the pro-Biafra group and its militia wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The group also blamed the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma for the recent abductions and gruesome killing of traditional rulers in the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

The statement read, “Following the incessant abduction, kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens of Imo State by the hoodlums recruited by Hope Uzodinma to implicate IPOB and ESN operatives in Biafraland, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to once again, dissociate our gallant ESN operatives from these dastardly acts and barbarity.

“The general public should understand that those behind the orgy of kidnapping and barbaric killings in Imo State have no link whatsoever with the ESN inaugurated by our leader in December 2020. The monsters recruited and nurtured by Hope Uzodinma and his co-travellers are the ones unleashing mayhem on our people in their desperation to demonise ESN personnel and IPOB volunteers.

“We strongly condemn the cannibalism and atrocities of these criminals. The camp found at Nkwere and other places where they roasted human beings and kept kidnapped victims in the camp is not IPOB/ESN camp. We have nothing in common with agents of death, and we don't engage in barbarities and cannibalism of sorts.

“What is happening in Imo State particularly in Orsuihiteukwa, Nnempi, Ibiasoegbe, Awo-Mmamma, Orlu, Oru East, Oru West, Nkwere and their environs including Orsumoghu and entire Ihiala LGA of Anambra State are the original plans of Hope Uzodinma to demonise Biafra agitators and ESN operatives and tag them as criminals but unfortunately his plan failed him. His boys have turned their weapons against his people!

“IPOB/ESN operatives don't engage in raping and kidnapping. That's not part of their mandate. They are out to defend them against Fulani terrorists and herdsmen.”