Kidnappers Abduct Two Clerics In Ogun, Take Time To Eat Before Driving Away

The kidnappers took their time to carry out the operation as they ate before taking away their victims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

Kidnappers have abducted two clerics in Ogun State, according to the police authorities.

The victims – Islamic clerics – were whisked away by a four-man gang at Ayetoro along Ayetoro-Abeokuta road in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the residence of the clerics on Saturday night shortly after they arrived from a public lecture.

A family member of one of the victims, Hussein Ibrahim, told Channels Television that the kidnappers took their time to carry out the operation as they ate before taking away their victims.

“It happened around 10pm when they were alighting from the Toyota Highlander which my brother had just bought two months’ ago,” Hussein said.

“The kidnappers were five and when they came, they had laid ambush somewhere in the dark and were able to capture them immediately.

“After they took them, they marched them inside, seized our phones, went to the kitchen, took the Eba and pot of soup, and ate the food and all the meats in the soup before taking the clerics away.”

He also said that the kidnappers were armed with dangerous weapons.

He, however, said the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded N15million as ransom.

The victim’s brother disclosed that at the time of filing this report that the police were aware of the situation.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said that police and other security agencies including the local hunters had begun combing the bush in the area.

“Yes, we are aware. Our men have been there with others including local hunters combing the bush,” the police spokesman said.

“We will get them. We have got others in Ijebu-Ode and other areas in the state. We will get them and deal with them.”

SaharaReporters, New York

