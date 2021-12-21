Nigerian Court Stops Transport Minister, Amaechi, Others From Appointing International Cargo Tracking System Operators

The order of the Court was sequel to an ex parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1587/2021 filed by Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights complaining about the official wrongdoing linked with the ongoing process of appointing an implementation agent for the ICTN.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has prevented the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) from nominating any company or organisation to be operators of the International Cargo Tracking System in Nigeria (ICTN).

The order of the Court was sequel to an ex parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1587/2021 filed by Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights complaining about the official wrongdoing linked with the ongoing process of appointing an implementation agent for the ICTN.

Rotimi Amaechi

The ICTN scheme is an electronic cargo verification system that monitors the shipment of seaborne cargo and enables a real-time generation of vital data on ship and cargo traffic in and out of Nigeria.

Justice D.U. Okorowo gave the order and a copy of the enrolled order was obtained by journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

 

The order specifically restrained Medtech Scientific Limited and Rozi International Nigeria Limited (4th and 5th defendants) or their agents from parading themselves or functioning as operators of ICTN in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

 

Justice Okorowo granted the interim orders against the defendants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the plaintiffs.

 

The motion ex parte dated December 9, 2021, but filed on December 13, was supported by an affidavit sworn to by the Executive Director of CASER, Frank Tietie, and accompanied by a written address.

 

After listening to A.U. Mustapha (SAN), who is representing the plaintiff/applicant, Justice Okorowo made the following orders:

 

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 2nd defendant (BPP): either by itself, servants, agents, privies or through any person or persons howsoever described or termed from appointing the 4th and 5th defendants as the operators of the International Cargo Tracking System in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

 

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 2nd defendant; either by itself, servants, agents, privies or through any person or persons howsoever described or termed from giving further approvals and waivers to the 1st defendant (Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Transport) in the planned appointment of the 4th and 5th defendants as the operators of the International Cargo Tracking System (ICTN) in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

 

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining all the defendants either by themselves or through their officials or agents or any other person or persons howsoever from taking further steps towards nominating any company or entity to be operators of the International Cargo Tracking System in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

 

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to January 12, 2022, for arguments on the motion on notice.

 

Tietie had clarified that CASER instituted the matter out of serious concern for Nigeria’s internal security following the massive inflow of small arms and light weapons through Nigerian seaports.

 

According to him, CASER was also worried that Nigeria loses huge billions of dollars following the improper tracking of cargo exports and imports.

 

He said the overall goal of the case by CASER, was to simply ensure compliance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act in line with international best practices and standards in the procurement of such security-sensitive services.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Civil Society Groups Knock President Buhari's Decision On Electoral Bill, Make Recommendations To National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Court Declares Nigerian Actress, Ronke Odusanya's Baby Daddy Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics There Is Nothing Like Repentant Terrorists, El-Rufai Insists Bandits Must Be Killed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Asks Staff To Proceed On Indefinite Leave Amid Her Battle With Ailment Suspected To Be Cancer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Only One Nigerian Referee Selected As African Football Body, CAF Names 63 Officials For Nations’ Cup Tournament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Rejection Of Electoral Bill, A Betrayal Of His Constitutional Oath – SERAP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News How I Killed Mother Of Ex-Edo Governor, Lucky Igbinedion – Maid
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Civil Society Groups Knock President Buhari's Decision On Electoral Bill, Make Recommendations To National Assembly
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Killer Of Ex-Justice Minister, Bola Ige Was Part Of A Big Conspiracy Network – Former Minister, Agunloye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Declares Nigerian Actress, Ronke Odusanya's Baby Daddy Wanted
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics There Is Nothing Like Repentant Terrorists, El-Rufai Insists Bandits Must Be Killed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Asks Staff To Proceed On Indefinite Leave Amid Her Battle With Ailment Suspected To Be Cancer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler To Pay Ex-Wife Record £500Million In Divorce Settlement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports Only One Nigerian Referee Selected As African Football Body, CAF Names 63 Officials For Nations’ Cup Tournament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Rejection Of Electoral Bill, A Betrayal Of His Constitutional Oath – SERAP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Leaked Audio From Anti-graft Agency EFCC Operative Exposes How Attorney-General, Malami Ordered Unfreezing Of ‘Big Cases’ Bank Accounts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Denounces Cannibalism, Says Alleged Cannibals Arrested In South-East Not Members Of Pro-Biafra Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights #NorthIsBleeding: TakeItBack Movement Demands Release Of 8 Protesters Arrested In Kaduna, Tells Police To Face Bandits, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad