Nigerian Lecturers Set For Strike As Education Minister Says Government Broke, Can’t Meet Demands

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba made known on Monday, faulting the claims of the union that the Federal Government was blackmailing it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

The Nigerian government has said that it does not have sufficient resources to meet all the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fuelling fears that the proposed strike threatened by the lecturers may go ahead.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba made known on Monday, faulting the claims of the union that the Federal Government was blackmailing it.

According to Punch, the minister asserted that the government will always pay its dues, noting that they do not have to go on strike to drive home their points.

“We cannot possibly be blackmailing them; we tried to explain to them that we will fulfil the agreements when we have the resources. Agreements have been signed and they are meant to be fulfilled,” he said.

“But we do not have all the resources to meet all the demands at once. The thing is that we all are working together – ASUU and the Federal Government. The goal is to produce graduates, who will serve Nigeria, and to make sure that the academic calendar is running smoothly.

“So, the government will always pay its dues; you do not have to go on strike to drive home your points. They need to know that it is not the government versus ASUU. It is about doing what is right. Let us use the resources as they come. There are lots of sectors that need attention.

“All we are saying is that once there are resources, we will meet your needs; all you have to do is to keep the academic calendar running. So, please, where is the blackmail?”

ASUU had given the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum on November 15, 2021, to honour the agreement it signed with the union, which led to the suspension of the strike by university lecturers in December 2020.

Some of the demands are; the payment of earned allowances, payment of revitalisation funds to universities, creation of visitation panels and implementation of the University Transparency Accountability Solution instead of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System for the payment of workers in the ivory towers, among others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Tertiary Institution Sets Up Taskforce To Arrest Pregnant Students, Nursing Mothers, Threatens Them With Suspension
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education NENIS Foundation Hosts Students To Celebrate International Day Of The Girl Child
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Osinbajo Reveals FG's School Feeding Programme Costs $1.8m Per Day
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ASUU Begins Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education NMEC: About 70 Million Nigerians Cannot Read Or Write
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Igangan Monarch, Adeoye Dies In Oyo State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Wife, Three Children Of Adamawa District Head
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Suspect With 576 ATM Cards In Kano Airport
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Grants Bail To Nollywood Actor, Damola Olatunji Arrested For ‘Recording, Documenting’ Assault By Policemen
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
International Nigerians, Other Foreigners To Undergo HIV, Leprosy, Other Tests Every Three Months In Russia
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
News Ekiti Teachers Contribute N500 Each As Ransom To Free Kidnapped Colleague
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest, Detain Medical Team For Distributing Audio Bibles During Outreach Programme In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Electoral Bill: Why I Opposed Direct Primaries For Political Parties — Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks 20-Year Jail For Defrauding American Citizens Of N272million In Fake Covid-19 Schemes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Human Rights Activists, Sowore, Odinkalu, Agomoh Demand Release Of Cameroonian Scholars Illegally Detained Since 2018
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari Receives Third Dose, Booster Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Nigeria Vaccinates Only 8million Citizens
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Is Real, Not Politically Arranged As Rumoured – Pastor Kumuyi
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad