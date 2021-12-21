Nigerian Military Tells Me Secrets About Boko Haram; Our Government Can't Protect Citizens – Pastor Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries, has disclosed that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration places more value on cows than human lives.

The cleric, who condemned the state of insecurity under the present administration, noted that human wickedness was on the increase due to the love for money.

According to PM News, Ibiyeomie said only God could rescue Nigeria and in a near time, Nigeria would be rescued for the sake of the saints.

Ibiyeomie disclosed this during the second service of his church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday with the topic “Divine Protection,” lamenting that he had not heard that any Boko Haram member was convicted.

He said, “Some people will just sit down and scheme to attack somebody. The love of money has increased, so people want to do anything to have it, so human life is of no value. That is why you need protection, especially this part of the world like Nigeria where people value cows more than humans.

“In Nigeria, a cow is more important than a human being; that is how funny the Government of Nigeria is, where cows are of more valuable than human beings.”

“I have not seen one Boko Haram man convicted, not one. Have you heard anyone convicted? So, who is behind it? You better answer it? That is the level of wickedness everywhere. Are you saying that they don’t know them? Why is it that one person has not been caught and convicted?

“We are privileged to hear things from the military men which I might not be able to say on the altar, but by the position of my calling, I hear from the military. If you say you want to attack the Boko Haram, you may be the victim they want to attack. You know in the military; you don’t talk, else they will court martial you. It is a very funny country.

“But we told you before you voted, so whatever you see now you can endure it till whenever, some of us are travelling far, so be careful wherever you’re going, Glory to God, that is why you need divine protection, because even the government of Nigeria can’t protect you as citizens, so you need divine protection,” he added.