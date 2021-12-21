Nigerian Tertiary Institution Sets Up Taskforce To Arrest Pregnant Students, Nursing Mothers, Threatens Them With Suspension

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Trans-Ekeulu, Enugu State, has warned female students with pregnancies and those with babies to stay away from lecture rooms.

The college also announced that it had set up a task force to apprehend those found guilty of being pregnant or with babies on the school premises as they would be suspended.

This was contained in a memo by the school signed by the Dean, Student’s Affairs, Mrs Okafor Ngozi on Friday.

The letter, which was addressed to all Heads of Departments and Students, was seen by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

In the memo, titled, “Zero Tolerance Of Pregnancy Amongst Students”, all female students are ordered to visit the College Medical Center to carry undergo pregnancy tests on resumption for the next academic session.

The letter read partly, “It has come to our notice that some students come to school with pregnancy, while some are seen backing their children to school which is against the College Rules and Regulations.

“I write to inform you that a task force has been set up to this regard and any student found guilty shall be suspended from all academic activities till after delivery while those found with their children within the school premises shall face similar punishment.

“In addition to this, all female students are mandated to visit the College Medical Center to carry out pregnancy tests on resumption for the next Academic Session.

“Kindly bring the content of this memo to all concerned.”

