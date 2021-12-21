Septuagenarian Returning From US Dies At Lagos Airport

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

A 75-year-old man who just arrived from the United States has died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

The deceased, according to reports, was aboard a flight operated by Delta Air from the US.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The man was found dead shortly after the aircraft touched down and taxied to the avio bridge from where he was expected to disembark and move into the airport terminal.

Tribune reports that the man had passed on before any help could reach him.

His remains were said to have been deposited in a hospital morgue for members of his family members to pick.

The cause of his death could not be ascertained by airport officials as no one was willing to comment.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

