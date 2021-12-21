There Is Nothing Like Repentant Terrorists, El-Rufai Insists Bandits Must Be Killed

According to him, the best way to deal with the bandits and other terrorists causing insecurity in the country is to kill them.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 21, 2021

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has again said he does not believe in rehabilitating terrorists.

 

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai

The governor made his position known on Tuesday while briefing state house correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

He was in the State House to brief the President on the recent attack which led to the death of 40 persons in Kaduna State.

 

The governor was accompanied by Samuel Aruwan, his commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

 

He said: “There is nothing like repentant terrorists. The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead. Our intention in the state is to kill them (terrorists), let them go and see God.”

 

El-Rufai said the whereabouts of the bandits are known to the military but it wary of the collateral damage attacking such places could cause civilians.

 

The governor said there are three types of terrorists; Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

He said the recent declaration of bandits as terrorists has given the military more power to wage war against them.

 

El-Rufai asked for the intervention of the President for more deployment of security forces to enable a comprehensive operation.

 

He called on the security agencies to carry out aggressive operations against the terrorists.

