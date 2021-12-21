Two More Bodies Recovered From Kaduna Communities Bring Death Toll To 40 Persons

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2021

Two more corpses have been recovered following separate attacks on three villages in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State bringing the death toll to 40.

Gunmen had invaded the villages between Saturday and Sunday morning and opened fire on the innocent villagers.

The bandits also burnt several houses, vehicles, and farmlands during the attack on the three villages – Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya.

As of Sunday, the Kaduna State Government said the dead bodies retrieved were 38 but the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed to Channels Television on Monday that two additional bodies were recovered.

This is even as security agencies continue with more search operations in the affected local government areas.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) expressed concern over alleged lack of empathy by northern Governors to various communities which had been attacked by bandits and other criminals in the northern region.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, in a statement in Kaduna had noted that the governors and President Muhammadu Buhari appeared to be only concerned about their lives and that of members of their family.

“The President and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter,” the ACF had added.

It stated that, “The ACF would like to put on record its total disapproval, frustration and anger against what appears to be an endless orgy of killings in Northern Nigeria.

“The latest incidence took place in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death. Nothing stops the President and a state governor from visiting such places.

“We sadly note that he has never felt it necessary to do so. In fact following his example, not one governor has done so except Governor Zulum of Borno. Just a few days ago also in Askira Uba in Borno, 10 people were killed and uncountable numbers taken away.

“The people affected by these savage attacks are thus left to think that their lives don’t count.”

SaharaReporters, New York

