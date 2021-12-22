Bandits Attack Police Escort, 20 Vehicles, Abduct Over 50 Travellers On Kaduna Expressway

The incident occurred at about 11am and it was learnt that most of the victims were traders on their way to Kano.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2021

Bandits on Wednesday abducted scores of travellers along Kaduna–Birnin Gwari Highway after attacking their convoy.

The incident occurred at about 11am and it was learnt that most of the victims were traders on their way to Kano.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

Daily Trust reports that a community leader identified as Muhammadu Umaru, said that four of his neighbours were abducted.

He added that the vehicles attacked were about 20 which were led by a police escort.

“We have about 70 of our traders from Udawa town alone and there are others from neighbouring towns in the convoy that was attacked between Udawa and Buruku along the highway.

“My neighbours were involved because we call their phones and a bandit picked the call,” he said.

It was gathered that some of the traders that ran into the bush called their relations to inform them of the situation.

The state Police Command’s spokesman, Jalige Mohammed, promised to comment on the incident after finding out details.

Kaduna State has been facing bandits’ attacks for a while and the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said his administration’s intention was to kill all bandits.

He said this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent bandits’ attack that claimed 40 lives in the state.

The governor, accompanied by the state Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits’ whereabouts were not hidden, but that the military was mindful of the collateral damage it could cause the civilian community.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated — Igboho
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Insecurity How Brave Yoruba Farmers/Hunters Drove Criminal Fulani Herders Out Of My Community —Ogun Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoot Anyone Seen With AK-47, Buhari Directs Security Agents
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Insecurity 'Sheikh Gumi Not Himself, Has He Lost His Mind, Does He Need Medical Attention?' — Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Insecurity Government Introduced Us To AK47s, Supplies Them To Us — Fulani Herdsman
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Insecurity Real Iskilu Wakili At Large, Not The Old Man In Police Custody, Fani-Kayode Alleges
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Activist, Sowore’s Petition Seeking Release Of Female Soldier, Sofiat Detained For Accepting Marriage Proposal Gets Over 3, 000 Signatories
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics One-month-old Baby Loses Leg, Mother Injured As PDP Factional Members Clash In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Panic As Cattle, Herdsmen Invade Newly Commissioned Airport In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Dowen College: Late Sylvester Oromoni's Family Kicks Against N1million Bail Granted To Suspects
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Islamic Police, Hisbah To Interrogate Parents Of New Miss Nigeria, Shatu Over Participation In Beauty Pageant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Varsity Student Goes Missing As Family Accuses Closest Friend Now In Ghana
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Passes N17trillion Budget For 2022, Adjourns To January 18
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Destroys One Million Expired Doses Of COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption How Lagos Task Force Policemen Brutalised Motorist, Stole N20,000 Cash – Take-It-Back Movement Petitions Police Authorities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Court Frees Benin Republic Citizen Detained In Lagos Since October 2020
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army General Orders Torture Of Four Abuja Electricity Workers For Bringing Bills
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Electoral Amendment Bill: Nigerian Senate Backs Down On Vetoing Buhari, To Consult House Of Representatives
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad