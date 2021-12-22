Bandits Attack Police Escort, 20 Vehicles, Abduct Over 50 Travellers On Kaduna Expressway

Bandits on Wednesday abducted scores of travellers along Kaduna–Birnin Gwari Highway after attacking their convoy.

The incident occurred at about 11am and it was learnt that most of the victims were traders on their way to Kano.

File Photo: Gunmen

Daily Trust reports that a community leader identified as Muhammadu Umaru, said that four of his neighbours were abducted.

He added that the vehicles attacked were about 20 which were led by a police escort.

“We have about 70 of our traders from Udawa town alone and there are others from neighbouring towns in the convoy that was attacked between Udawa and Buruku along the highway.

“My neighbours were involved because we call their phones and a bandit picked the call,” he said.

It was gathered that some of the traders that ran into the bush called their relations to inform them of the situation.

The state Police Command’s spokesman, Jalige Mohammed, promised to comment on the incident after finding out details.

Kaduna State has been facing bandits’ attacks for a while and the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said his administration’s intention was to kill all bandits.

He said this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent bandits’ attack that claimed 40 lives in the state.

The governor, accompanied by the state Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits’ whereabouts were not hidden, but that the military was mindful of the collateral damage it could cause the civilian community.