Electoral Amendment Bill: Nigerian Senate Backs Down On Vetoing Buhari, To Consult House Of Representatives

Lawan made this known after the upper chamber rose from a closed session to deliberate on the President’s decision to withhold assent to the electoral bill.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2021

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday says the Senate would consult with the House of Representatives on how to respond to President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

Lawan made this known after the upper chamber rose from a closed session to deliberate on the President’s decision to withhold assent to the electoral bill passed by the National Assembly.

According to the Senate President, the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not permit the upper chamber to exclusively take any action on such matters in the absence of the House of Representatives, since the latter has embarked on recess.

He, however, assured that a joint position would be reached with the House after due consultation with Nigerians to determine the appropriate line of action when both chambers reconvene from the Christmas break in January.

Speaking on what transpired in the closed session, Lawan said, “The Senate in a closed session deliberated on matters relevant to the workings of the Senate in particular and, the National Assembly in general.

“The Senate also in the closed session discussed how to respond to the letter from Mr. President on the electoral bill amendment.

“The Senate consequently resolved to consult with the House of Representatives in January when both the Senate and House will be in session.

“Presently, the House of Reps has gone or recess and like we all know, the constitutional provision is for the Senate and House of Representatives to jointly take the appropriate action.

“The Senate also resolved to consult with our constituents during our recess in January. The Senate believes that our constituents have a role to play as the major stakeholders in the laws that we make in the National Assembly.”

President Buhari had in the letter dated December 13, 2021 explained that his decision to withhold assent to the electoral bill was informed by advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government after a thorough review.

According to the President, signing the bill into law would have serious adverse legal, financial, economic and security consequences on the country, particularly in view of Nigeria’s peculiarities.

He added that it would also impact negatively on the rights of citizens to participate in the government as constitutionally ensured.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Senate Passes N17trillion Budget For 2022, Adjourns To January 18
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Corruption Yahaya Bello Is The North Central Governor Who Made N60billion Cash Withdrawal From State Coffers–EFCC Sources
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Should Veto Buhari, Pass Electoral Bill Or Remove Direct Primary Provisions – Civic Group, CDD
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Zulum Begs Borno Residents To Welcome Buhari On Thursday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Only Senate President, Lawan Supports Buhari On Electoral Bill – Angry Nigerian Senators Collect Signatures To Veto President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Activist, Sowore’s Petition Seeking Release Of Female Soldier, Sofiat Detained For Accepting Marriage Proposal Gets Over 3, 000 Signatories
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Passes N17trillion Budget For 2022, Adjourns To January 18
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Destroys One Million Expired Doses Of COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption How Lagos Task Force Policemen Brutalised Motorist, Stole N20,000 Cash – Take-It-Back Movement Petitions Police Authorities
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Court Frees Benin Republic Citizen Detained In Lagos Since October 2020
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Army General Orders Torture Of Four Abuja Electricity Workers For Bringing Bills
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Police Escort, 20 Vehicles, Abduct Over 50 Travellers On Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Nigeria-born UK Rugby League Player, Daniel Igbinedion Jailed For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Yahaya Bello Is The North Central Governor Who Made N60billion Cash Withdrawal From State Coffers–EFCC Sources
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Should Veto Buhari, Pass Electoral Bill Or Remove Direct Primary Provisions – Civic Group, CDD
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Over 80,000 African Journalists, Activists Detained For Demanding Good Governance — Group
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military FULL LIST: Names Of 235 New Generals, Marshals, Admirals Promoted By Nigerian Military
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad