Nigerian Varsity Student Goes Missing As Family Accuses Closest Friend Now In Ghana

Adekunle Sodiq is a student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, and studies Agric Engineering.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2021

Adekunle Sodiq, 24-year-old student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State has been declared missing by his family members.

According to one of his sisters who spoke to SaharaReporters, the 300 level student of Agricultural Engineering was last seen on Monday, November 22.

She added that Sodiq’s closest friend, Evan Emmanuel, who is the main suspect in his brother’s disappearance fled to Ghana on December 1.

“Adekunle Sodiq is a student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, and studies Agric Engineering. He has been missing since Monday, November 22, 2021, and all efforts to locate him have proven abortive,” she told SaharaReporters.

“One of his closest friends, Evan Emmanuel, is believed to be a person of interest along with his dad. We thought both of them knew the missing boy's whereabouts due to their action and attitude during the search.

“Evan Emmanuel also disappeared when he was asked to follow the missing boy's dad to the police station to report the incident. Afterward, we located Evan's dad and he stated that his son, Evan has relocated to Ghana. This is someone who is also a student of OOU; a 300 level student just abandoned his education like that and relocated to Ghana.

“His father was asked and instructed to report to the station but instead sent his lawyer, the lawyer was ordered by the police to produce his client unfailingly by Wednesday.”

