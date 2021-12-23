BREAKING: Crossover Services In Doubt As Nigeria Restricts Religious Gatherings To Half Capacity

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2021

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday announced that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent with full compliance to public health measures.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Front view of a church Google

According to the PSC boss, the measure was necessary following records of reduced compliance to public health and social measures which had led to increased COVID-19 cases in the country.

The committee, however, added that it may be forced to introduce more restrictions should there be an increase in cases.

The order is coming amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Monday, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control stated that Nigeria had entered the fourth wave of coronavirus disease following a 500 per cent increase in the number of cases in the past two weeks.

The development may have adverse effects on the annual crossover services organised by religious institutions to mark the New Year celebrations.

SaharaReporters, New York

