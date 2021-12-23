BREAKING: One Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Fire Rockets Into Borno Airport Area Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit

One person has been confirmed dead at Ngomari airport general area in Maiduguri, Borno State after Boko Haram fighters fired rockets at the community ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

One of the missiles also landed at Ajilari Cross area, near Maiduguri airport where there is a military base.

The bombs reportedly landed on several houses around the vicinity, causing extensive damage that was difficult to quantify as of the time of writing this report.

The President is visiting Maiduguri to inaugurate multiple projects embarked upon and completed by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

Borno is the epicentre of insurgency war in Nigeria.

The state has been at the end of incessant deadly attacks by terrorist groups–Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), therefore, many of its residents have grown frustrated with the Buhari government.

Ahead of his election in 2015, Buhari promised to defeat Boko Haram but six years into his government, that promise has not been fulfilled.

In February 2020, residents of the state booed the President as his convoy drove in and when it was leaving Maiduguri, Borno State, during a condolence visit.

The residents were heard shouting in Hausa “Bama so, ka samu a kunya,” meaning, “We don’t want you, because you have disappointed us.”