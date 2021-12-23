Former Justice Minister, Bola Ige Complained About Obasanjo's Government, Wanted To Leave Before He Was Killed—Ex-Osun Governor, Akande

He noted that Ige, who was the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, confided in him that the government was not implementing programmes that could benefit the people.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 23, 2021

The former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande has disclosed that the late Chief Bola Ige wanted to resign from the government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo before he was killed.
This was revealed by Akande, in his book, ‘My Participations’, affirming that the late Ige confided in him about his plan to leave office.
He explained that Ige had vowed to ensure a stable electricity supply within six months, when he was the Minister of Power, before being posted to the Ministry of Justice.
According to the Nation, Ige’s former deputy governor, who was then the Minister of Internal Affairs, Chief Sunday Afolabi, chided Chief Ige that he should not forget that he was only invited to ‘come and eat.’
Akande had explained how Chief Bola Ige was shot dead in his Ibadan, Oyo State capital, residence on December 23, 2001.
Akande, who was Osun State governor at the time, said “As was his custom, Ige was preparing to spend the Christmas with his people in Esa-Oke where he held the traditional title of Asiwaju (leader).
“He would normally hold a feast on Boxing Day, December 26, and all of us, his friends would join him to celebrate.
“That day would be an open house and all members of the Esa-Oke community would troop to Ige’s expansive compound.
“So, by the time Ige entered Ibadan, preparation for Christmas at Esa-Oke was in top gear.
“Most of his personal staff, especially those in the kitchen, had moved to Esa-Oke to await his arrival.
“Instead of going to Esa-Oke, Uncle Bola decided to spend the night in Ibadan.
“He went to his junior brother, Sir Dele Ige, to have dinner and then, retired home.
“His wife, Atinuke was waiting for him. As soon as he got home, his security details and personal staff, learning that they would not be travelling to Esa-Oke again, went out to look for dinner at a nearby restaurant as soon as they dropped their boss.
“Shortly after they left, some gunmen invaded the Ige residence.
“The house was at the end of the street. Behind it was a swamp of an undeveloped bush that terminated in a dead-end.
“They overpowered the only gateman who had been working with Uncle Bola before he took up the ministerial appointment with Obasanjo and marched him upstairs.
“All the doors were opened and they soon accosted their quarry in his bedroom.
“There, they shot him and fled. His wife, who was with him, was locked up in the toilet," he said.

