Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Leaves Abuja For Borno As Security Is Beefed Up In Boko Haram-ravaged State

SaharaReporters gathered that Buhari’s aircraft, a Boeing Business jet (Boeing 737-700) marked 5N-FGT left the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at exactly 10:48 am on Thursday.

by saharareporters, new york Dec 23, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that Buhari’s aircraft, a Boeing Business jet (Boeing 737-700) marked 5N-FGT left the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at exactly 10:48 am on Thursday.

The President is visiting Maiduguri to inaugurate multiple projects embarked upon and completed by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

Borno is the epicentre of insurgency war in Nigeria.

The state has been at the end of incessant deadly attacks by terrorist groups–Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), therefore, many of its residents have grown frustrated with the Buhari government.

Ahead of his election in 2015, Buhari promised to defeat Boko Haram but six years into his government, that promise has not been fulfilled.

In February 2020, residents of the state booed the President as his convoy drove in and when it was leaving Maiduguri, Borno State, during a condolence visit.

The residents were heard shouting in Hausa “Bama so, ka samu a kunya,” meaning, “We don’t want you, because you have disappointed us.”

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that security had been beefed up in the state ahead of the President's visit, with the military, police and others manning checkpoints and patrolling to ensure the President or anyone in his entourage does not come to any harm. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Regime Drags Nigeria Into Controversial Deal With Turkey In Exchange For Military Support
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics Former Justice Minister, Bola Ige Complained About Obasanjo's Government, Wanted To Leave Before He Was Killed—Ex-Osun Governor, Akande
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Secret Memo: National Intelligence Agency Directors Ask Buhari To Stop Signing Documents He Doesn't Understand —Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics After SaharaReporters' Story On Oyo Political Crisis, Thugs Loyal To Governor Makinde Beat Up Ibarapa PDP Ward Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edwin Clark Writes Obasanjo Over Marginalisation Of Niger Delta, Says Ex-President Has Hatred For Oil-rich Region
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: AAC's Ex-Dep Gov Candidate Exposes How Amaechi Planned To Rig The Election With Army, Police, DSS, F-SARS
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion EXPLAINER: Who Was Chief Bola Ige And Why Was He Assassinated? By Deborah Eyibio
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Fire Rockets Into Borno Airport Area Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria Imported Used Vehicles Worth N532 Billion In 2021 —Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity 48 Traders Abducted By Bandits On Kaduna Highway Rescued, Police Say
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Delta Rice Farmers Raise Alarm Over Alleged Intimidation, Harassment By DSS Operatives, Accuse Chairman Of N15.9 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Terrorists From Neighbouring Countries Plotting To Attack Abuja Between Christmas, New Year — Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Let’s talk One Nigeria, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Soldiers Open Fire On Residents Protesting Insecurity In Katsina, Kill Two, Injure Four
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Drags Nigeria Into Controversial Deal With Turkey In Exchange For Military Support
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Residents Of Taraba, Bauchi Communities Rely On Contaminated Water From Shallow Rivers For Survival
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Mosque, Kidnap Worshippers In Taraba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Five Children Killed, Houses Destroyed As Boko Haram Fighters ‘Welcome’ Buhari To Borno With Explosion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad