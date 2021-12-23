Junketing Nigerian President, Buhari Leaves Abuja For Borno As Security Is Beefed Up In Boko Haram-ravaged State

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that Buhari’s aircraft, a Boeing Business jet (Boeing 737-700) marked 5N-FGT left the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at exactly 10:48 am on Thursday.

The President is visiting Maiduguri to inaugurate multiple projects embarked upon and completed by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

Borno is the epicentre of insurgency war in Nigeria.

The state has been at the end of incessant deadly attacks by terrorist groups–Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), therefore, many of its residents have grown frustrated with the Buhari government.

Ahead of his election in 2015, Buhari promised to defeat Boko Haram but six years into his government, that promise has not been fulfilled.

In February 2020, residents of the state booed the President as his convoy drove in and when it was leaving Maiduguri, Borno State, during a condolence visit.

The residents were heard shouting in Hausa “Bama so, ka samu a kunya,” meaning, “We don’t want you, because you have disappointed us.”

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that security had been beefed up in the state ahead of the President's visit, with the military, police and others manning checkpoints and patrolling to ensure the President or anyone in his entourage does not come to any harm.