Lawless Security Operatives In Convoy Of Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assault, Brutalise Traveller In Ondo, Damage Car

The escorts attached to the convoy of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday assaulted and brutalised a man, Dapo Oshituyo in Akure, Ondo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the lawless escorts attached to the governor’s convoy used the butts of their guns to hit and beat Oshituyo to a pulp.

According to the man, Fayemi was in the convoy and witnessed the lawless “rule of might and harassment exhibited” against him.

He added that his vehicle was also damaged by the security details of the governor.

“This is what the convoy of Governor Fayemi did to me at Roadblock junction in Akure on our way to Sagamu; they did all these to my car and the governor was inside the car. Governor Fayemi was inside the car while they beat me. Look at my glasses as well, it’s broken.

“This happened on our way from Abuja to Ogun State. My car was destroyed by the mobile police officers and aides attached to him.

“I got my white robes torn right in his presence, blows and boots freely rained on us at Akure. Our country needs serious prayers,” Oshituyo said.

Several calls put across to the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, by SaharaReporters were not answered nor returned. He also did not reply to a text message sent to him.