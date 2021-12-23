Nigerians React As Queen Naomi Announces Divorce From Ooni Of Ife, Monarch's Second Divorce On The Throne

Nigerians on social media have expressed shock over new revelations made by Olori Silekunola Naomi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi as regards her union to the monarch.

On Thursday, the queen took to her Instagram handle to make the declaration, “I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife,” describing herself as the Queen of the people and mother of her son.

Naomi further alleged the hypocrisy of the monarch, stating that Ooni's public perception is different from his true character.

Her post reads, “I bless the Lord almighty for His faithfulness in the last 3 years of my marriage. In life’s journey, it isn’t how far. Still, how well, indeed though satan should buffet if trials should come, I have this blessed assurance controlling all situations and saying to me it is well with my soul. Certainly, it is well. I made my journey into the ancient throne of Ife with faith in my heart and love for the keeper of it.

“Few impressions I would love to correct. If anyone knows otherwise, they are free to come up with facts. Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen. As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

”I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later.

The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.

“I have never been pregnant all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up. The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece. I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done.

“He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.

“Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince."

"He is God's way of saying I know about it all. In situations like this, there will be aggrieved persons. I, at this moment, appeal to all parties involved to allow the peace of God with the consciousness that there is a lovely little boy between us. I thank all of my prayer partners and loved ones. I remain committed to all of my projects, charity work and ministry. In this new season, I shall be focusing on God only," she added.

In reaction to the post, some Nigerians praised her for her bravery, stating that her stay at the palace was peaceful while others condemned her decision as they opined that she could have endured further.



Meanwhile, some other Nigerians offered prayers on her behalf.

Below are some of the reactions:

An Instagram user, Asologe wrote, “What is hidden to man, God clearly sees all. We didn't love you because you were the Queen. We loved you for YOU! We loved your personality! We loved your Person. God bless and guide you on your new path. We clearly also can tell where the problem is.”

Another user, aderiounke posted, “It is well with you. Not that it matters, but I am solidly in support of whatever decisions you make for the sake of your mental and emotional health. Inú yín á dùn kalé.”



Oluwabusiolahmie stated, “Thank you for the honesty, Queen. Marriage is the most loving and also hardest institution to be put through. I know your decision to move ahead would have been a tough one. God continue to keep and bless your prince."



A user convenant11 commented, “For this adorable and respected woman to divorce the Ooni, something unknown to the public is definitely wrong with him. I respect her decision."

Another user, yeancah31 reacted, “I love u so much ma, God will lead you ma in all your ways... This breaks my heart.”

Dunmayo said, “You actually move my spirit with this bold step. Truly when God is done. He is done!!! May the Lord help us all and may you be okay after all..you wear the shoe... You know where it hurts. Love... Hugs and light from here Ma'am.”



Rae.balogun posted, “Sending you so much love and may God continue to guide you on your journey. You are a true model of the awesomeness of God, Queen Silekunola.”



In an outburst, olimarpot said, “Omg why did Oni allow this. So sad to read de gift of God maketh rich n adds no sorrow ur son will bring u all de love God bless u.”

iampholargold stated, “You are the only one that can make the best choice for yourself and that, you have just done. I appreciate your strength and respect you so much. It is well with you ma.”



tadeboye 72: “Olori, why, I love you so much with the grace you carry your position, may God continue to bless and guide ur steps.”



adesanyajuliana stated, “Wow! In all, thank God and move on. You know better, no one else will understand you no matter how much you explain. Do whatever gives you peace and happiness. I wish you the very best of life.”



rizstenah said, “The most important thing is your sanity, the baby and your happiness, take good care of yourself.”



hon.eybeaut commented, ”Jesus Christ! May God guide you Queen... This is heartbreaking."



oolajumoke_ wrote, “Wow... God will see you through, he will be your light and your comforter. It is well Sis."



royal_diadem 11 posted, “It takes a strong mind to move on. Well done Queen of our hearts. Congratulations on the New Era. Grace all the way.”



checkersfabrics stated, "Your reign as the Yeyeluwa of the source was peaceful, loving and beautiful. It is well with you and all yours. You are a Queen forever Sending you lights & love."



larrybonnke wrote, “I hope you think carefully before making decisions. Internet will never forget all the testimonials you made before marrying Ooni of Ife. Think wisely.”

Some sets of persons noted that the Ooni might possibly be the source of the problem and not the women who are leaving him.



chika_squared wrote, “The Ooni should check himself sha.”



hon.l.a_amhandin stated, ”Be like say this Ooni get Issue o na this second time be dis."



badassridee commented, ”This Ooni must be the problem not the women. How can one man marry & divorce every two or 3yrs. Not funny."



official_phadavincent opined, “A lot happens in marriages, traditional rulers are fetish to d core, forget the attire outwardly, inside is damn scary."

In August 2017, a former queen to the Ooni, Queen Zaynab-Otiti announced that she was leaving the Ooni.

She went on to change her name on her verified Instagram handle, from Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi to Queen Zaynab-Otiti Obanor.