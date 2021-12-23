Other Military Platforms To Tackle Insecurity Expected In Nigeria In Coming Weeks – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged troops of Operation Hadin Kai to remain steadfast as they go into the final phase of the campaign against insurgency and other forms of criminalities.

The President, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, made the call when he addressed the troops at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Thursday.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Buhari, the entire nation remains grateful for the gallantry displayed in ensuring the gradual return of peace to the North East, while condoling with families that had lost loved ones, and the wounded.

He said, “I urge you also to stay focused to achieve our strategic end-state which is the defeat of all adversaries and restoration of an economically viable North East Geopolitical Zone and other parts of the country where Nigerians are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment.”

The President assured families of soldiers who paid the supreme price for the nation and the injured that the Federal Government would cater for their needs, recognizing their sacrifices for all Nigerians.

“Let me start by commiserating with you all on the unfortunate loss of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu and other personnel of 25 and 28 Task Force Brigades, who died on November 13, 2021.

“I do this mindful of the fact that we have lost others in this Theatre of Operation as well as other operational areas across the country. We pray for the repose of their souls and for the Almighty God to comfort the families that they left behind.

“The people of Borno State and indeed the entire country owe a debt of gratitude to our serving men in uniform for the huge sacrifices in the pursuit of peace,” he said.

He maintained that the government would continue to ensure that the widows and children of fallen heroes were well catered for, to help them fully realixe their potentials.

The President noted that the response exhibited across the theatre had shown extraordinary resilience and steadfastness in the face of adversity.

“That is the spirit, tenacity and resolve that the Nigerian Armed Forces is known for. Well done. Our country, just like all the others in the Sahel region, is faced with several security challenges that are largely characterised by the violent activities of non-state actors.

“This has necessitated several interventions aimed at ensuring the security of persons and property across the numerous hot spots.

“Further improvements in the security situation in Operation Hadin Kai have led to a corresponding rise in the confidence of our people who are now returning in significant numbers to their homes.

“Further to the reorganisations in the military leadership, concerted efforts are being made to improve your equipment holding.

“I am aware that you have started receiving some of the platforms procured by our administration while others would be received in the weeks ahead,” the President added.