Zamfara Commissioner Resigns, To Join Uzodinma’s Government In Imo

She confirmed that she was joining the government of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2021

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Rabi Shinkafi, has resigned her appointment to take up another commissioner's appointment in Imo State.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, capital of Zamfara, on Thursday, she confirmed that she was joining the government of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Hope Uzodinma

“I resigned my appointment as commissioner in Zamfara to enable me to pick another appointment as commissioner in Imo, I am immensely grateful to Gov. Bello Matawalle and his Wife, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, for their kindness to me and for giving me the opportunity to serve Zamfara in different capacities,” she said.

“All the speculations in the social media about my resignation are completely false; it was just work of mischief-makers.

“I have a perfect and cordial relationship with the governor and his wife. I consider them as my family and they were in the picture of my going to Imo.

“Both Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Matawalle discussed it as fellow All Progressives Congress governors and as friends too.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Regime Drags Nigeria Into Controversial Deal With Turkey In Exchange For Military Support
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Crisis: Saraki’s Loyalists Beg Buhari
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Politics Atiku Asks Buhari For Extra Protection Over Alleged Threat To Life
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Politics Former APC Chairman, Bisi Akande Suffering From Amnesia, Now Tinubu’s Lapdog – Ex-Vice President, Atiku’s Camp Hits Back
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Buhari Assents To Bill Increasing Architects' Penalty Fee From N1,000 To N500,000
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insecurity "May God Punish Them"—Ganduje Reacts As Bandits Kill 16 Kano Residents On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Tradition Yoruba Elders Move To Reconcile First-Class Monarch, Ooni, Estranged Wife Amid Divorce Scare
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Sultan Snubs Delegation Of APC Party Leaders Who Visited Sokoto For Condolence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Begins Probe Of Leaked Audio Tape Indicting Attorney-General Malami As Having Influence On ‘Big Cases’
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dead As Boko Haram Terrorists Fire Rockets Into Borno Airport Area Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Regime Drags Nigeria Into Controversial Deal With Turkey In Exchange For Military Support
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Civic Group, RULAAC Petitions Nigerian Customs’ Comptroller-General Over Personnel’s Abuse Of Power, Illegal Seizure Of Cars In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Other Military Platforms To Tackle Insecurity Expected In Nigeria In Coming Weeks – Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Bauchi Commissioner Taunts Islamic Police, Hisbah, Compares Miss Nigeria, Shatu With Buhari’s Daughter-in-law, Ganduje’s Daughter
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education How Ebonyi Government Abandoned, Mismanaged Multi-million Naira Teachers’ Quarters Projects – Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business Another Bank, Titan Trust Takes Over Union Bank
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Irish Septuagenarian Linked To Alleged Bribery Of Nigerian Officials In P&ID Contract
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion EXPLAINER: Who Was Chief Bola Ige And Why Was He Assassinated? By Deborah Eyibio
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad