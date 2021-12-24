2023: Sowore Lambasts Ex-Military Dictator, Babangida For 'Endorsing' Vice-President Osinbajo

Sowore on Friday took to his Facebook handle to criticise Babangida, noting that the ex-Head of State had lost his relevance in politics.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2021

Human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, has scolded infamous former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, over the latter’s subtle endorsement of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the presidency in 2023.

Barely 24 hours ago, Babangida expressed his support for Osinbajo when a pressure group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), paid him a courtesy visit at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, Niger State.

“I know the vice president very well. He is a good man. I have spoken with him a couple of times; he is a good person. We need a good man like Osinbajo at the helm of affairs of this country – someone people can learn from; someone people of goodwill share a common conviction with.

“He has this great passion for the country and I want other Nigerians to emulate his passion for the good of our country,” Babangida had said.

He wrote, “Retired, Sick and Tired Babangida “endorses” cowardly Baba Kekere Professor Yemi Osinbajo and he’s jumping all over the place. Why not ask IBB why he couldn’t even get to two PDP party primaries? Jokers!"

In another post, Sowore wrote, “A Revolution cannot be completed until oppressed citizens worry more about the consequences of their inactions than they panic about their actions to end oppression! #Revolutionnow.”

SaharaReporters, New York

