Bandits Ask Zamfara Communities To Contribute N37Million Or Face Attacks

Zamfara villagers have been asked by bandits to pay N37 million on or before next Monday or risk ferocious attacks.

The terrorists issued a tax ultimatum to seven communities in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, to pay a sum of N37 million as peace levy or face attacks in the communities.

The communities include Bawagauga, Hayin Uda, Ruguza, Dumuyu, Zigau, Mai-Rerai and Gidan Kado.

A resident in the area who confirmed this to SaharaReporters said the bandits gave each community how much to bring out of the N37 million.

He said, "Bawagauga is to pay N13 million, Hayin Uda to pay N7 million, Gidan Kado to pay N6 million and Mai-Rerai to pay N4 million while Ruguza, Dumuyu and Zigau are to pay N2 million each.

"Leader of the bandits, Hassan Bamamu sometime ago signed a peace deal with the government of Zamfara State and pledged to desist from banditry activities.

"We have already alerted security agencies about the demand for intervention," he said.

The seven communities are within a 25-kilometre radius of Tsafe local government headquarters.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu said he would need some time to confirm the matter, saying, "Give me some time to verify the claim and give you feedback."