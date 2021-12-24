Bleak Christmas As Nigerian Federal Civil Servants Lament Delayed December Salaries

The hope of many federal civil servants to mark this year's Christmas is currently hanging as some of them lament the non-payment of their December salaries by the government.

Less than a few hours to Christmas, some of the civil servants at the Federal Secretariat on Friday complained that they are yet to be paid, PM News reports.

According to some of them, the development has ruined their plans to travel and celebrate the season with their loved ones.

One of those affected, identified only as Mrs Okoro, said it was difficult for her to travel as she could not afford to buy some items to share with her siblings at her home town.

“I actually wanted to travel hoping that the Federal Government will release salaries before now. Looking at the situation, I cannot do so since I don’t have enough money on me," she was quoted as saying.

“I believe it is the same challenge for other workers like me. If you carefully look at the vicinity, you will see a lot of us are still coming to work. It maybe people may still travel when salaries come, I think so."

Another civil servant, Binta, said the lack of money was the big issue for her to decide not to travel.

She said she always spent her holidays with her family out of Abuja, especially during the Christmas season.

“I do spend my holidays with my family in my state since they are not here with me but as you can see now, the condition is not favourable for me this season, so I have to adjust myself.”

In the same vein, Mr Ekpo, a civil servant, appealed to the Federal Government to look into the plight of the workers for additional welfare package besides salary.

The Federal Government had earlier advised civil servants to exercise caution in spending their November salary because of the possible delay in the payment of their remuneration for December.

The circular, dated November 25, was issued by Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

She said workers should make provisions for the Christmas celebration from their November salaries because of recurrent trends of shortfall in budgetary allocation and its attendant effect on payment of salary in recent times across various MDAs.

The circular, ”Envisaged Delay in Payment of December 2021 Salary- a Cautionary Advice," was addressed to all staff, Heads of Departments/units and union leaders.